Letter: Trump behaves like a dictator

A lot of professional jurists, political analysts, and constitution experts are telling us that President Trump is in the process of making our country a dictatorship. When he says he can interfere in investigations by the Justice Department he is behaving as a dictator. When he says he can do what he wants he is behaving as a dictator. When he is taking revenge on people who testified against him he is acting as a dictator. When he fires Intelligence officials because they are investigating Russians efforts to get Trump again elected, Trump is acting as a dictator. Can we so glibly vote for him again in this year’s election when we know he will deepen the dictatorship of our country.