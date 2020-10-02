Letter: Trump always shifting blame for his actions

When the kids were growing up there was a mysterious entity in our home. I never saw this entity but it went by the name of Not Me.

Whenever something was broken, when I asked who did it I was always told Not Me. Whenever there was a fight and I asked who started it again it was Not Me. Over the years I heard this many times until they got old enough and grew up and learned that it was much better to tell the truth and fess up. Not Me disappeared.

Now it seems he has resurfaced and is in the White House. Whenever the reporter asked about the Stormy Daniel payoff, the president said Not Me. Whenever someone in his close group of White House associates got arrested, he was asked if he knew anything about it and he always says I Never Knew Him. (Not Me's new friend). So whenever someone gets busted in the White House, and there have been MANY with serious felonies and convictions serving jail time, the president always did Not Know anyone. Pictures of him together with these individuals and telephone conversations and Access Hollywood videos and taped conversations with people don't make a difference. I Did Not Know or Not Me is always there.