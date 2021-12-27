Letter: Trickle up economy

Widespread delusion has always permeated our society. During the time of slavery many southerners had the audacity to claim that slavery improved the lot of the enslaved. The notion was absurd, yet it justified the mistreatment of millions of people. Today the illusion of the trickle down economy is a similar delusion. Trickle down in reality is trickle up. Slavery was a rudimentary form of the trickle up economy. The slaves did the work, and the plantation owner reaped the rewards. Today the slaves work the warehouses of Amazon, the box stores of Walmart and the cleaning services of hotels. Of course all of this is justified as a great illusion that it improves the lot of the impoverished. Republicans have promoted the illusion to the point that many of the oppressed are Trump supporters. Republicans have successfully demonized sharing, income equality, taxing the rich, and raising the minimum wage. Anything that helps the working class without exploiting the worker is socialism. Third world countries have two classes of people, the rich and the poor. Sadly our country is headed in that direction. While the billionaires ride rockets into space, the working class struggles to raise a family, retire, and have basic health care. Republicans promote this fantasy by promising everyone they can win the lottery, and have their own plantation. In the old days the slaves were told pancakes grew on trees in America and life as a slave there would be great. Have we learned anything?