Once again you are eliminating part of the paper and you think you can pick out what to watch. In the early years we had only one TV so to keep peace one week our grade school kids circled what programs they wanted to watch in the TV Guide and next week the other one did. Even that young they had different interests and they still do as well as parents. I am an organized person and like to plan ahead and the TV Guide lets you do that.

The paper is smaller now, you messed with the comics, separate Parade and TV Guide gone, no papers on Sundays and Holidays so there about 60 fewer paper and you almost doubled the price – it should be less. You tried to eliminate the TV Guide once before and your customers complained and you returned it to us. Please do it again. Now you have ti push remote to all channels to see what is on (a pet peeve of mine in the past – pick a channel!) What you like is not what I may like or anyone else. Bring back the TV Guide please.

Another thing you cannot even pay your bill in person as the front door is locked.

DeLores Gausvik, Bismarck