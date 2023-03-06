The Tribune (2/11) thinks proposed legislation targeting COVID shots should be rejected, and that fears about their safety are baseless and originate only from “social media sites and far right commentators.”

Robert Kennedy, Jr. exposed the corrupt process that produced the COVID shots. Now the British Medical Journal brings light to whistle-blower claims of fraud in some Pfizer vaccine trials.

Naomi Wolf, a liberal American journalist and third wave feminist, documents the shot’s devastating effects on the female reproductive system. A Pfizer executive, captured on video, confirmed there are problems with female fertility, worried the mRNA lingers in the body, and suggested the shot may have “[bleep]ed up an entire generation.”

Denis Rancourt, a Canadian left-leaning physicist, just announced a study which estimates that COVID vaccines killed 13 million people world-wide (more than twice the COVID death count).

US life insurance companies have revealed an alarming unexplained increase in “all-cause deaths” in 2021. Steve Kirsch, a frequent donor to Democratic Party related causes, thinks the COVID jabs are behind this spike in deaths and proposes a simple analysis which “would reveal to the entire world whether the vaccines are safe or not. Instantly. No more debates.”

Front-line physicians like McCullough and Kory and scientists like Bhattacharya and Malone have been warning us about the dangers of these experimental “gene therapy products” (Pfizer’s own description).

Yep, that’s quite a lineup of far-right commentators.

The Tribune is too much in thrall to the federal government’s COVID narrative to offer an objective opinion.

So is our Department of HHS. Despite all the evidence to the contrary, they tell us, without qualification, the shots are safe and effective. Governor Burgum, if Mr. Jones and Dr. Wehbi are unwilling to fulfill the duties of their offices, let’s find people who will.

David Crane, Mott