The Tribune allegedly covers state news in its “Dakota” section. So I was a bit surprised there was no mention in the Tribune when the Beulah city government passed a motion of “no confidence” in the mayor a few months ago. Zero, zip, nada. This led to a recall committee being formed and a petition circulated to hold a recall election for the office of mayor in Beulah. Again, zero, zip, nada. The recall petition was successful and a date for a special mayoral election was set. Zero, zip, nada. A challenger to the current mayor filed to be a candidate in the special election. Zero, zip, nada. After a brutal campaign that got zero coverage in the Tribune, the election was held on Aug. 15 with the challenger unofficially winning the election. As of this writing, I still see nothing in the Tribune regarding any of this. It amazes me that we have had a major change in the leadership in Beulah, the largest city in Mercer County, and the Tribune fails to cover any of this. But it did cover the DMV relocating in Beulah. Does it bother me that significant Beulah events weren’t covered? Only to the extent that now I wonder what isn’t being covered in other North Dakota cities.