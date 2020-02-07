Letter: Trial was a sham

Shame on Hoeven and Cramer for voting against witnesses in the recent impeachment trial. Over 70 percent of the population wanted to hear from witnesses. The current situation is a sham. I would like both senators to explain their rationale for voting against the overriding call for witnesses. It would be informative for both to disclose their incoming call and email records illuminating North Dakotans in favor and those opposed to witnesses. I appreciate the dedication of both Hoeven and Cramer to North Dakota however it appears both are not representing our great state but following Trump. I believe both should be reminded it is possible to adhere to conservative values without selling their soul to Trump.