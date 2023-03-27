This morning I was reading the article about the development of the Missouri Riverfront. It reminded me of a question I have heard others express. If visitors are coming to North Dakota via plane, how are they to get around to tour anything? Bismarck does not have a reliable transport system. Car rental places do not stay open late at night to rent a car even if one were available. I understand that Uber drivers do not work past a certain time. It would be hard to catch a city bus if tourists had a lot of luggage. I suggest that if Bismarck goes through with this plan that a reliable way would be in place to get visitors to their destination in a timely manner.