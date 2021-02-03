Letter: Transgender sports bill does not represent North Dakota

Over an hour and a half of oral testimony was given in opposition to HB 1298, including parents of transgender youth who play sports at their schools. Thirty medical experts from across North Dakota with expertise in endocrinology, psychology, and general practice declared this bill was introduced in bad faith, goes against established science, and has severe consequences. No medical experts were contacted or interviewed prior to this bill being drafted. Legal experts made it clear this farce would be immediately challenged in court and cost North Dakota taxpayers significant money to chase a problem that does not exist. Sponsors of this bill say it is about protecting women and girls in sports, despite many female athletes saying the bill does not fix any problems. If nothing else, HB 1298 and its sponsors show the grave shortcomings of their ideology.