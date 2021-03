I would think the legislature has more important things to do than picking on high school kids that already may have personal issues. Some I’ll bet are dads or moms that have a daughter in school.

They are thinking that boys are naturally faster, stronger, better players than girls which is a very sexist attitude.

A boy who has transgendered is probably not 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds.

This bill really shows ignorance and discrimination at its best!

Carole Rosencrans, Hettinger

