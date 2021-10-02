Letter: Transforming North Dakota to have the highest GDP per capita in the nation and beyond

Just three years ago, when I became the director of Economic Development and Finance (ED&F), Commerce had slightly over $1 billion worth of projects in queue. Today, as commissioner, after a few years of adopting a new strategic approach for development and deployment, our ED&F Division is now working on more than $25 billion in projects. This brings our capital expenditures (CapEx) at a level not seen anywhere in the nation, with a value of nearly half of our state’s entire economy! This is due to amazing legislative and executive leadership that has established and enabled industry growth to historic heights.

The CapEx we see today signifies the beginning of an economic transformation that has the potential for North Dakota to reach a $100 billion economy within the next decade.

Why $100 billion? If demographic data projections are accurate, we will have over 900,000 people. This will create a GDP per capita of over $100,000 and will ultimately propel North Dakota into the position as the state with the highest GDP per capita in the nation!

Simultaneously to our GDP amelioration, North Dakota is also delivering robust economic diversification initiatives in the realms of unmanned air systems (UAS), technology, defense, and biomanufacturing. This will bolster economic resilience during commodity downturns.