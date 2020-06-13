Letter: Tragedies repeat too many times

This is a nightmare I have witnessed too many times. In 1963 I read in the news a white extremist had bombed a church in Birmingham, killing four young girls. In 1965 I was in Germany when the Watts riots broke out. People there were baffled by the violence and asked me what was going on. Growing up in Wahpeton, I had no personal understanding of African American life to help explain. In 1970, four students were shot by the National Guard at Kent State and I was beginning to understand how things work. As a medical student in one of the toughest city hospitals in New York, I saw the system brutalize both the disadvantaged and the police paid to keep them where they belong. Skipping dozens of intervening tragedies, in 2014, 12-year-old Tamir Rice, playing with a toy gun was shot by a Cleveland police officer within seconds of arriving at the scene. He had been fired for incompetence by the suburban department that trained him.