Letter: Tragedies repeat too many times

This is a nightmare I have witnessed too many times. In 1963 I read in the news a white extremist had bombed a church in Birmingham, killing four young girls. In 1965 I was in Germany when the Watts riots broke out. People there were baffled by the violence and asked me what was going on. Growing up in Wahpeton, I had no personal understanding of African American life to help explain. In 1970, four students were shot by the National Guard at Kent State and I was beginning to understand how things work. As a medical student in one of the toughest city hospitals in New York, I saw the system brutalize both the disadvantaged and the police paid to keep them where they belong. Skipping dozens of intervening tragedies, in 2014, 12-year-old Tamir Rice, playing with a toy gun was shot by a Cleveland police officer within seconds of arriving at the scene. He had been fired for incompetence by the suburban department that trained him.
I've worked with police in the middle of many nights; and believe the vast majority are honest people, dedicated to helping. Still, as a society, we have failed miserably to build a world that values all lives. Some ask "Why do they resort to violence, they're just hurting themselves?" When angry, have you ever slammed your hand on a table? Did it hurt? Did it help? Some say "This is not the way to make change." If we elect an African American president and he is not allowed to exercise his constitutional authority to appoint a Supreme Court justice, what does that tell you? If you were in their shoes, how many more killings would you be patient with?
Lyle Best, Watford City
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!