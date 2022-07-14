Letter: Tradition, respect for God guide us

My Father was a man created by God! My Mother was a woman created by God! As Parents they raised 5 boys and 2 girls created by God. Our Mother breast fed us breast milk. None of us decided to change anything God blessed us with. We all became Moms and Dads and raised the boys and girls that God so graciously blessed us with. We all stand for the American Flag and we all kneel for the blessed cross. We all support our Service Men and Women, we support our local Police men and women, and we support our local Firemen and Firewomen. I am a Man who was blessed to become a very proud Husband, Father, Uncle and Grandfather. I will never change any of the pronouns I use just to satisfy a ridiculous few that have completely lost touch with reality and common sense. I will never take guns away from the law abiding innocent to prevent criminals from committing crimes! I believe anyone who intentionally kills puppies a month before they are born should be prosecuted and I feel the same about a human baby being aborted just before birth!