Letter: Too much money in too few hands

It shouldn’t have taken a pandemic to show us the obvious: our capitalistic system relies on customers. Henry Ford figured this out years ago. If his workers couldn’t afford to by his product, his venture was doomed.

So he upped their beginning salary to the then unheard of $5 dollars a day, enough for them to see their way to buy a $500 new car on a payment plan.

And what have our Republican business folks been doing these last few decades? Sending manufacturing jobs overseas, especially to China, where pay is low and workers live in dormitories, leaving fewer good paying jobs here, thus fewer customers able to purchase goods and services.

Profit before people. Not taking care of our own workers. Breaking unions, which are still active in many other countries where wages and benefits are more humane and where there are more customers able to buy things.

Too much money in too few hands, Wall Street rather than Main Street, is a recipe for financial disaster. We had one in 2007-2008 without a pandemic and now were having another one. You can’t run a country where too much wealth is in too few hands.