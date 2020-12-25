Letter: Together we can achieve Vision Zero

2020 has been a year marked with numbers because of COVID-19. Each number is not just a statistic, it’s a friend, family member or community member that has been impacted in some way by the pandemic. Just as the lives lost in 2020 due to COVID-19 are our loved ones, so too are the lives lost every year on North Dakota roads in motor vehicle crashes.

This year has brought significant challenges that cannot be understated, but as 2020 ends, we also find ourselves nearing a significant achievement in the effort to reduce fatalities on our roadways. For the first time in 18 years, North Dakota could end the year with less than 100 fatalities from motor vehicle crashes. This is a huge step towards the goal of Vision Zero – zero fatalities, zero excuses. As of Dec. 20, 2020, there have been 96 fatalities on North Dakota roads. Each fatality was a person with family and loved ones. And while zero may seem like an unattainable goal, when it comes to your life and the life of your family and friends, is any other number but zero acceptable?