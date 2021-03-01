Letter: Tired of superior attitude of columnist

I just read an article from Bill Patrie in today’s paper. How dare the Bismarck Tribune continue to give this man, who obviously considers himself superior to others, big space to spew his hate and moral character above those who voted for Trump or who choose to have a different opinion than him. I suggest Bill start addressing the atrocities occurring in China like which Biden says, “well it’s just different cultural norms” Maybe we need to make Mr. Patrie our truth czar. I personally am tired of people like him treating me and other conservatives like we are sick or evil. Shame on the editor and shame on Mr Patrie for treating those of us who don’t agree with him like second class citizens. I would suggest the Tribune try being a bit more neutral and look at both sides.