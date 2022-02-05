Letter: Tired of paying the greedy Grinch

By now everyone who owns any property has been blessed with the property tax bills from the various Grinches, you know, counties, cities, etc., that in essence tells us to pay up or lose our properties. We all pay if possible, because we like our homes.

But think about the alternative, what would our lives be like if we didn’t have to pay the Grinch, and we get to keep our property tax money? How would that affect your Christmas? Could you lavish your spouse and kids with more presents? Maybe you could afford to upgrade your car or add on to your house or maybe pay off a few bills.

It could be a possibility that your boss could give you a raise or a bigger Christmas bonus since they wouldn’t have to pay the Grinch either. Landlords could cut your rent payments or at least not raise them or maybe even update your apartments.

Stores could lower their prices or at least not raise them due to the Grinch. How many new businesses would move to North Dakota just because they wouldn’t have to pay the Grinch? How many jobs could be created? There are a whole bunch of positive possibilities that could happen but as long as we have to pay a greedy and getting greedier Grinch none of this can happen.

But the big Santa Claus in Bismarck has more than enough money to pay the Grinches so we don’t have to. Think about it. I don’t know about you but I am getting tired of paying the Grinch.

Steven Moen, Minot

