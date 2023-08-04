Friday, 7/21/23, Bismarck Tribune reports Burleigh County increases property taxes $130 in Bismarck and in Burleigh County. The same day, as I was gathering signers on our Bismarck only petition, that rolls back water bills and property taxes to 2018 levels, I was asked how could citizens petition County Government? I am researching that and will help them draw up a petition if they wish to do it.

We have about 1,100 of the 1,500 signatures needed that mandates the Bismarck City Commission pass the ordinance rolling back Bismarck water bills and property taxes to the 2018 levels or call an election. The petition has a safeguard, that if more funds are needed by the city, they can be acquired through the Home Rule Charter, but not added to the property taxes or water bills.

So, if you really want to help cut your water (utility) bill and your taxes, please go sign at Treasures of Sea and Earth, 609 Memorial Hwy., Walkers n' Daughters Jewelers, 5th St. and Kirkwood Mall, Veracity Motors, 17th and Main, Midway Tavern or The Motorcycle shop (both on Airport Road) -- or call me at 701-258-6845.

Thank you for your help.

Marlan Haakenson, Bismarck