Letter: Tired of climate change discussion

I’m really tired of:

- Governor Burgum’s meaningless proclamations of North Dakota becoming “carbon neutral.” Is he still indebted to his billion-dollar benefactor, Bill Gates?

- Senator Hoeven’s pontificating about carbon sequestration credits that will be harvested by large corporations to reduce corporate income taxes; there will be no climate effect.

- The Bismarck Tribune’s ridiculous “opinion” climate cartoons (7/25; 8/5) and the Editorial Board’s disgusting Editorial (7/9) attacking the U.S. Supreme Court’s EPA decision (The Opinion page cartoon of July 8 displays the Tribune’s disrespect for the Supreme Court). The Tribune’s management/reporters blindly accept climate activists’ lies based on modeling with forced results rather than researching the real climate change causes -- Mother Nature (Solar, volcanic and oceanic activity).

- Bill Patrie’s insulting/erroneous columns (3/24; 6/9; 8/18). “Willfully blind”? Mr. Patrie’s one of many Democrats drinking the climate change Kool-Aid of presidential rejects, Al Gore and John Kerry (World ending 2030? NOT!) and not bothering with critical thinking/research. His June 9 column states that coal usage is “disfiguring biological life” without any substantiation. He owes the directors, management and employees of Rural Electric Generation and Transmission Cooperatives (Basin Electric Power, Minnkota Power, and Great River Energy) an apology. These cooperatives with their visionary directors spent billions of dollars on pollution control equipment that significantly reduces or eliminates real pollution (Sulphur dioxide, nitrous oxide, mercury). These farmers and ranchers/business owners are exceptional stewards of the land. China is building coal plants with no pollution controls – period!

- Lillian Bachmeier’s many nonsensical letters (8/31 the latest). She has documented her complete lack of knowledge of climate, capitalism and morality (the world is not all shades of gray; there is right and wrong) issues.

THERE IS NO SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE THAT MAN-MADE CARBON DIOXIDE INFLUENCES CLIMATE (Go to icecap.us for real studies)!

Time for a retiree nap!

Rod Kuhn, Bismarck