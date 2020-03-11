Letter: Timing not right for recreation center

Half cent sales tax to fund an indoor playground? I say no. Maybe at some time in the future. But this town has a laundry list of priority issues that need addressing. Our schools have shortages of space, our infrastructure is in shambles, our water department has problems, we need to fund law enforcement to attract motivated and qualified personnel, the poor and homeless need to be addressed. Again, I am not opposed to the sports facility. Sure it's great to have "fun" stuff, but I don't feel the timing is right.