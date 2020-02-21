Letter: Time to leave refugee issue to voters

Unfortunately, Mr. Wefald misunderstands the ire of the people and intent of the recall effort re: refugee resettlement. It is not merely the disagreement about their votes, it is because they had absolutely no idea about the cost of resettlement before they voted!

We elected county commissioners to deal with “roads and gravel” issues not issues of such financial consequence as refugee resettlement. If they had researched the true cost rather than (perhaps?) assuming Lutheran Social Services calculations, we might not have need of the recall. LSS uses data from The New American Economy, a coalition of business leaders launched by Michael Bloomberg to influence public opinion toward immigration reform. Some might infer … cheap labor for business while the taxpayers pick up the tab for school, translators, Medicare, health care, etc.

While difficult to approximate the true cost of refugee resettlement we can get some idea from government census figures used by FAIR.org. The Fiscal Cost of Resettling Refugees in the United States

Based on the above data refugees, (including recipients of political asylum) cost American taxpayers nearly $1.8 billion annually, or approximately $8.8 billion over five years. This totals $15,900 per refugee annually, or just under $79,600 per refugee over their first five years in America.