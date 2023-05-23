Help wanted! Now hiring! Closed due to worker shortage! These are common phrases in today’s business world.

According to Governor Burgum, “A severe labor shortage remains the No. 1 barrier to economic growth in North Dakota.” The state has 40,000 open jobs of which 4,300 are health care jobs.

This challenge was the top priority for both the governor and for the 2023 Legislature.

The Legislature passed and the governor signed several bills aimed at solving this job opening problem. Some of the bills included: sustaining the Regional Workforce Impact Grant; expanding the Find the Good Life initiative; enhancing skilled workforce training internships; enhancing the New American Workforce training grants; creating the New Office of Legal Immigration; providing scholarships for selected students to be used toward apprenticeship programs; supporting the H2A Visa Program for temporary agricultural workers; creating a Job Placement Pilot Program that will connect released and soon-to-be released prisoners with in-demand jobs; and, supporting child care services.

Now is the time to begin evaluating the success of these bills. 100% success would be zero job openings by Jan. 1, 2025 (beginning of the next legislative session). This is not realistic.

What the taxpayers of North Dakota need to know is: How many job openings exist in North Dakota on Jan. 1, 2025 (better be less than 40,000)? Of these job openings, many were in health care fields (better be less than 4,300)? Considering all of the taxpayer funds expended for reducing the job openings, what was the cost per job opening reduced?

Henry Lebak, Bismarck