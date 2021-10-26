Letter: Time for us all to speak up, be heard

Is this the government our founders warned us about?

A government that allows censorship and uses fear and intimidation to control its citizens.

Parents speaking up are called domestic terrorists and investigated by the DOJ.

Radical groups burn, loot and destroy without any consequences!

One person rule with a highly compensated, inactive and ineffective Congress to direct him.

Forced to follow mask and vaccine mandates or lose your job.

Targeting our 401(k)s, IRAs and personal bank accounts to fund this irresponsible socialist spending.

Illegal drugs, human trafficking, COVID infections and terrorists coming into our country through our open borders!

Inflation and taxes out of control with no plan to correct!

People too scared to say or do anything except to shut up and obey!

Do you want to live in a country that controls its people by fear and intimidation? It is time for all of us to speak up and be heard!

Gary Berube, Mandan

