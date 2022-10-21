Letter: Time for ND voters to enact term limits

This is an opportunity for us to improve the election process for voters and provide more opportunity for people to participate in our state government. In my opinion, this issue comes down to a simple principle that many of us long to see, a government of the people, by the people, and for the people. Whether it is our state government or our national government, We the People no longer feel that our voice is being heard and we are tired of being ignored by those we elect to office. Fortunately, we do not have to depend on those we are seeking to limit their terms of office to decide our fate. We can take matters into our own hands through the ballot initiative and make our voices heard by passing Constitutional Measure 1 to put an end to career politicians in our state. Do you think our state legislators will limit their own power simply because most of us want them to? Of course not! It is time for us to take action. We have the constitutional right to alter our government by using the ballot initiative and it is time we do so. We The People want term limits and now is the time for us to step up and make it a reality for North Dakota. I encourage everyone to VOTE YES ON Constitutional Measure 1 and let’s take the power back and bring it closer to the people.