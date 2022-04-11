Letter: Time for change on Bismarck commission

We have an election coming up for Bismarck City Commissioners. I think it is time for a change and elect commissioners who will represent the citizens of Bismarck. We must remember the commissioners’ history including the raising of the water rates, and refusing to allow the issue to come back up for review even after citizens attended a meeting requesting them to do so. Commissioners Guy, Marquardt and Bakken voted not to reopen the issue. These same commissioners also raised your property taxes by double digit percentages. Now with your property values raising by large percentages will again substantially raise your taxes. Commissioners are also discussing adding extra “utility fees” to your water and sewer bills, to be labeled as “special assessments” that will pay the assessments of others. I have paid my assessments. Sales taxes have also increased under the direction of these commissioners which is supposed to expire, but we know that will not happen. It is time for a change and elect commissioners who will represent the Bismarck citizens and are not “Big Government” to stop this wild spending and tax.