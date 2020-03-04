Letter: Time for a Legacy Fund earnings plan that invests in North Dakotans first

Voters in North Dakota charged our government with investing in the future by creating the Legacy Fund using oil and natural gas revenues. They entrusted the state legislature with this precious perpetual resource, and we have had nine years to decide how to equitably invest the earnings while saving for later.

But after failing to coalesce around a shared vision that serves all North Dakotans, the Republican majority used the available revenue only as an afterthought to backfill the General Fund budget. Meanwhile, 30,000 jobs remain open, jobs we’ve been talking about filling for several years. Cuts to health and human services in 2016 left our most vulnerable citizens in danger, and our rural communities struggle to keep up with their growing infrastructure needs.

With oil production expected to peak within five years, according to a recent report from the state Department of Mineral Resources, it’s passed time we made careful and responsible investments that put North Dakotans first, save for the future, and invest in building resilient communities.