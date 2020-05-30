Letter: Time for a change in District 8

We are writing in support of David Andahl for ND House, the endorsed Republican candidate for District 8. We have known David for many years, and we live in The Ranch development that he created. It's time for a change in our district. We nominated David because we strongly believe that he is the right person to facilitate that change. Our district endorsed him over the incumbent career politician because we believe it's time for some fresh ideas in Bismarck. David's conservative perspective and experience in the private sector and local government are just what is needed. David Andahl is the right choice for District 8.