Letter: Thought, discussion behind event decisions

As candidates for the Legislature in District 32 in south Bismarck, one of the key events of the summer campaign season is the Mandan Roughrider Days Fourth of July parade. To have it canceled is to take away a portion of our campaign cycle. While that is the case, we understand and applaud the difficult decision made by the Mandan Progress Organization (MPO) to cancel the event in response to COVID-19. Even with the event being outdoors, the virus can still be spread.

In hosting public events, the MPO and the United Tribes are charged with ensuring the health and wellness of all attendees. We understand what the loss of both events mean to both communities, like the state fair, they have been and will be in the future significant events for the state of North Dakota.

We encourage the citizens of Bismarck and Mandan to appreciate that a lot of thought and discussion goes into the decision to cancel events. Each entity that makes the decision to cancel these longstanding events does so with a thought to what is best for the greater good.

We are candidates for the House in District 32. Elected leaders and members of a board, such as the MPO or those at the United Tribes Education Technical Center are tasked with making the hard decisions. Some decisions will not be liked by everyone.