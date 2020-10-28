Letter: Think carefully before voting

The presidential debates are over and many have already voted. For those who have not, are you considering the person or the party and what they represent? The last debate reminded me of four years ago when answers to the debate questions were given to Hillary. This year Biden had notes and used them. He can’t use notes talking to business people.

Are you going to support the candidate that wants limited immigration or open borders? Freedom to have guns or gun control? Pro-life or unlimited abortion? Private or government-run health insurance? More police or defund them? Religious freedom or restrictions to exercise it? Sports for females only or transgenders in them? Freedom of speech or restricted as shown by Facebook and Google with their censoring of conservative views and 12 Chinese nationals on their boards to help do it. Fracking or solar and wind? Several solar companies have already gone bankrupt. No fracking would eliminate millions of jobs with many in our state, and expensive electric cars have to be plugged into something constant. Some of the above are in our Constitution but Democrats are using the courts to try to bypass it.