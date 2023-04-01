Freedom is not always free; often there is a great price to pay.

The freedom to allow explicit pornographic literature in public libraries may have dire results; particularly for children and young adults.

A case in point: Serial killer, Ted Bundy, when on death row, asked to be interviewed by Dr. James Dobson, child psychologist. Bundy, reportedly explained to Dr. Dobson the reason for his evil urges to rape and kill more than thirty women: His addiction to pornography. Bundy told Dr. Dobson, “Do not blame my parents or my upbringing. My parents were good people who took me to church regularly.” (https://www.focusonthefamily.com/media/social-issues/fatal-addiction-ted-bundys-final-interview).

As reported to Dr. Dobson, Bundy began to view pornographic literature when he was about thirteen-years-old. It became an obsession and led to a more horrific addiction to craving violent porn.

Bundy informed Dobson it was his driving addiction to porn that drove him to murder and mutilate young women including a twelve-year-old little girl. Bundy asked Dobson to warn parents across the nation in order to protect their children.

I am in favor of banning explicit pornographic materials from public libraries and public schools. This includes graphic pictures of nudity and sex acts, which many argue is good “sex education” for children. Most psychologists will agree and research will attest that pornography is an addiction that needs treatment.

In addition to banning porn literature, libraries need to ban porn internet sites from their computers.

Case in point: Every second, 28,000 people are involved in internet porn viewing. Daily 2.5 billion emails are sent and received containing porn (https:/fenced.ai).

I hope legislature is approved in North Dakota to ban porn books from library shelves and from computer sites.

There is a high cost to freedom.

Ann Lockard, Bismarck