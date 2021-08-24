Letter: There’s no excuse to overregulate the economy – especially not now

In January, an unexpected stock rally, thanks to retail investors and Reddit, made headlines in the financial world. Not only were lawmakers suddenly concerned about everyday Americans making financial gains, but they also used the GME short squeeze as fodder to create support for more financial regulations on unrelated investment tools and market mechanisms, in an economic environment that needed free-market policies more than ever.
After the COVID-19 pandemic caused an unexpected economic downturn, many families and states’ economic gains were suddenly lost. Lawmakers of course were concerned and offered economic stimulus to families and businesses across the country. Concerns about the financial markets were warranted, as the pandemic produced uncertainty about everything from day-to-day activities to long-term economic repercussions. But as the world started to open up again, the success of retail investors suddenly drew attention, providing a new reason to interfere with an entire sector of the market.
Using one irregular case to justify increasing government intervention isn’t smart economic policy, yet Congress still spent time tweeting and holding hearings about GameStop and short selling. You might wonder what all this has to do with North Dakota, our economy, and our families’ financial wellbeing. Well, these big government policymakers had their fingers pointed at an easy and widely misunderstood target: hedge funds. Hedge funds are an essential financial tool that provide impressive and reliable returns on investments. This consistency is exactly why retirement funds, colleges and university endowments, and nonprofits nationwide invest more than $1.4 trillion in hedge funds. Combined, these organizations represent millions of beneficiaries, like students, retirees, and those who depend on charitable organizations. Increased regulation of hedge funds won’t do more to fix our financial markets than it will cripple institutions smartly investing in an already heavily regulated environment.
What is particularly concerning about new hedge fund regulations, is that it would impact everyday Americans, North Dakotans included. Public universities like the University of North Dakota and North Dakota State University invest over $50 million in hedge funds. Jeopardizing their investments would impact the quality of facility improvements, research projects that depend on university grants, and most importantly, merit scholarships and financial support to students working to obtain higher education and advance their long-term success. The North Dakota State Investment Board invests $300 million in hedge funds. This investment is critical to providing secure retirement funds for the people who spend their lives servicing communities, like teachers, social workers, first responders, and government employees.
Politicians also like to throw around criticisms of short selling, another misunderstood tool, but few accurately recognize how short selling works and how important it is to a healthy financial market. Short selling is simply an opinion on whether a stock is accurately valued. Often, when short sellers recognize when a stock will decrease in value, there is a reason behind it. Whether a stock is overvalued to begin with, or sellers have evidence of fraud or reason for concern, short selling can help reflect a more accurate price for the rest of the market. This isn’t just an important investment tool, it’s an essential service to the market at large, promotes accurate pricing, and reduces stock bubbles.
While the consistent returns hedge funds provide to our communities aren’t as entertaining as headlines about GameStop, they’re far more important. I am confident North Dakota’s representatives in Congress will respect our free market and act in the best interest of the existing financial tools that provide security for their Main Street constituents. It is important our representatives know the benefits of financial tools like short selling or hedge funds before making legislative decisions based in assumptions and politics – not economics – to restrict investment activities. Moving forward, embracing the mechanisms our financial markets depend on and their greater impact on everyday people will be key to a fast and full economic recovery.
Mike Fedorchak is director of the North Dakota chapter of Americans for Prosperity.