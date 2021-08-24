Letter: There’s no excuse to overregulate the economy – especially not now

In January, an unexpected stock rally, thanks to retail investors and Reddit, made headlines in the financial world. Not only were lawmakers suddenly concerned about everyday Americans making financial gains, but they also used the GME short squeeze as fodder to create support for more financial regulations on unrelated investment tools and market mechanisms, in an economic environment that needed free-market policies more than ever.

After the COVID-19 pandemic caused an unexpected economic downturn, many families and states’ economic gains were suddenly lost. Lawmakers of course were concerned and offered economic stimulus to families and businesses across the country. Concerns about the financial markets were warranted, as the pandemic produced uncertainty about everything from day-to-day activities to long-term economic repercussions. But as the world started to open up again, the success of retail investors suddenly drew attention, providing a new reason to interfere with an entire sector of the market.