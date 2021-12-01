Letter: Theodore Roosevelt statue deeply offensive

Who dictates what goes into the North Dakota Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library? Who determines what expenses North Dakota pays for storage fees for other organizations and other states' trash, e.g. CO-2, the T. Roosevelt statue? The New York State’s official memorial to T.R. called the statue “problematic . . .” and will be removed from that facility -- so, they want to send it to us (?).

Hasn’t this country done enough damage to our indigenous people, as well as people of color? Now some think it is OK to display this so-called work of art in the N.D. T. R. Library. This is so much more than problematic, it is deeply offensive. I am surprised that T.R. is not shown with a foot on each head.

I suggest it be melted down and the scrap be donated to, hmm, anyone who wants it?

Connie Bye, Bismarck

