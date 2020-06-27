Letter: The whole truth about fireworks in Mandan

Okay Editorial Board, tell the whole truth about fireworks and especially regarding Mandan.
You stated Mandan allows “small fireworks” but what is “small” and where is “small” in Mandan’s ordinances on fireworks? Photographs show what hit our window that someone else set off on a street. It is 4.5 inches by 1.5 inches. Is that “small” to you?
Mandan lets fireworks to be set off on streets, boulevards and sidewalks even in front of houses where those people do not live and are not guests. Mandan allows throwing fireworks onto other properties and landing in other yards if a person, a vehicle, or a dwelling is not deliberately hit. So, pets can be hit and unintended consequences have no consequences in Mandan.
Shown are fireworks and debris that landed our yard and nearby that unknown people set off. Two were 10 inches or more and one shattered hitting our house. Another broke off part of a tree before hitting near me. Other photographs show Mandan’s community gardens with discharged fireworks in and around the garden plots.
Other photographs show fireworks set up on intersecting sidewalks; where fireworks landed on sidewalks, boulevards and in our yard,. Police said use other sidewalks, go inside to avoid falling fireworks and leave Mandan to escape the noise. Strangers sat on the sidewalk and discharged fireworks in street after that house sat vacant.
Many discharged fireworks could injure or blind someone, especially looking up to see fireworks like what children do. Fireworks are set off in Mandan as soon as they go on sale and after the holiday without enforcement or citations issued. Mandan has refused to restrict noise levels from fireworks.
So, is Bismarck really willing to turn itself into another Mandan?
S. Paul Jordan, Mandan
