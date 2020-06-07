Letter: The rampant road racism has sowed

The killing of George Floyd was horrendous. No one can deny that. The officers involved deserve to be charged with murder.
It’s the circumstances before and after that are more contentious actually. This didn’t just happen out of the blue. The killer had a history of abuse and complaints against him. It’s highly doubtful that none of his colleagues ever witnessed this, yet he was never successfully held accountable either by his peers or his supervisors.
The black community and its allies have long been trying to peacefully protest the slaying of innocent blacks. It’s been condemned as un-American and disgraceful. After a lifetime of not being heard, a lifetime of straws, the camel's back broke. They want to be heard, and now they have been. It’s awful that it resorted to this. Riots shouldn’t have to be the answer.
Now President Trump states that protesters who fall out of line may be shot. Killed for misdemeanor offenses - exactly what started this entire uproar. Not too long ago, white people aggressively stormed government buildings in Michigan with assault weapons, protesting because they were bored of being safe. He called them “very good people.” Now he calls the Black Lives Matter protesters “THUGS.” The fact that some people support his divisive, racist, and violent language, especially during a time of multiple crises, is astounding.
This tragedy didn’t just happen. It’s been happening, allowed to fester. It’s still happening right before our eyes. It can’t be up to the black community to fix racism - it’s up to all of us. Otherwise it will continue to grow, continue to hate, continue to kill. As Edmund Burke said: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” Stop doing nothing.
Ryan Hilmoe, Bismarck
