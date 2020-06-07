Letter: The rampant road racism has sowed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The killing of George Floyd was horrendous. No one can deny that. The officers involved deserve to be charged with murder.

It’s the circumstances before and after that are more contentious actually. This didn’t just happen out of the blue. The killer had a history of abuse and complaints against him. It’s highly doubtful that none of his colleagues ever witnessed this, yet he was never successfully held accountable either by his peers or his supervisors.

The black community and its allies have long been trying to peacefully protest the slaying of innocent blacks. It’s been condemned as un-American and disgraceful. After a lifetime of not being heard, a lifetime of straws, the camel's back broke. They want to be heard, and now they have been. It’s awful that it resorted to this. Riots shouldn’t have to be the answer.