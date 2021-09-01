Letter: The need for conservation funding is now

Too often, though, we see our efforts short-circuited by a lack of funds. Individuals who come to us looking for assistance are put on a waitlist, or told that their needs cannot be met. Landowners who are trying to join programs that protect their farms for future generations are being turned down.

It’s clear that we as a country are not doing nearly enough to protect our natural resources and support the individuals and families that rely on them. We need to be more aggressive about funding the conservation measures that our farmers, ranchers, sportsmen and wildlife rely on. And we need to match the importance of this effort by doubling federal funding for the cause.

Action is vital now -- because this challenge is only going to get worse. North Dakota is already experiencing extreme droughts and smoke from the wildfires in the West are degrading our air quality and endangering lives and livelihoods. Fish and wildlife that used to be abundant are at risk of moving to new habitats or disappearing entirely. And with the pace of residential development increasing, we could lose additional space for deer, ducks and pheasant -- and a place for the sportsmen of North Dakota to pass on our hunting and angling traditions to their kids and grandkids.