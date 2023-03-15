God created a man and a woman! Anything thing else is self-made manufactured by humans. I realize by speaking up I will be chastised, but I also realize that if I do not speak up I am as much of the problem as the people creating the problem. I have 3 daughters, one daughter-in-law, 11 granddaughters, 11 nieces, a wife and a Mother. These are all great women and I do not want a biological male in their locker room or their bathroom. I do not want a biological male competing against them in sports.
Why is it that in the animal kingdom there are only males and females? Only in the United States does the First Lady present Woman of the Year Award to a biological male and only in the United States our Supreme Court Justice cannot define what a woman is. By the way, if I would have ever gone in the ladies locker room or bathroom in school, I would have been severely disciplined and expelled!
Gary E. Berube, Mandan