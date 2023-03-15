God created a man and a woman! Anything thing else is self-made manufactured by humans. I realize by speaking up I will be chastised, but I also realize that if I do not speak up I am as much of the problem as the people creating the problem. I have 3 daughters, one daughter-in-law, 11 granddaughters, 11 nieces, a wife and a Mother. These are all great women and I do not want a biological male in their locker room or their bathroom. I do not want a biological male competing against them in sports.