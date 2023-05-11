I've always been a sports "fanatic" but fitted with little athletic ability and have often wondered how it would feel to get the winning hit in the World Series or the winning championship basket. That goal seemed unreachable -- until late Monday night -- when as a member of the recent Honor Flight that arrived in Bismarck from Washington as I came down the escalator to a wildly cheering crowd and a band that filled the baggage area. That moment was amazing and the most heartfelt I have experienced. There aren't words to describe that feeling which topped off two days of similar experiences and feelings. The Honor Flight is aptly named and it was truly an honor to participate in it.

It was especially heartwarming to see the Vietnam veterans finally receive a proper welcome home which they should have received some 60 years ago. I am not one of them but it was a great experience to meet many of them and share their experiences and feelings.

I, and I'm sure everyone on the flight are very thankful and appreciative to all those who were responsible for making it happen. A special thanks to the volunteers and everyone who went beyond all expectations to make this event one that we will never forget. A sincere thanks to all.

Jerry Schaack, Bismarck

Air Force veteran