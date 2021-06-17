Letter: Thankful for coal while temps soar

As I sit here enjoying my affordable, and reliable electricity, to keep me cool, as the summer temps soar I have been wondering about something. You seem to hear many from the left side of politics whining about fossil fuel usage and how we need to eliminate in it in favor of "green energy." Since the left thinks they are of superior intelligence, and know what is best for everyone and everything, why is that all of these ultra wealthy millionaires and billionaires are not putting all their money into this green energy? I mean if it is the epitome of good for the planet, which they espouse every chance they get, one would think they would be shoving all the money they can into these "green" energy sources. They make tons of money off wise investments so if "green" energy is the best why not be the rich person who goes all in to become even wealthier? Maybe they are actually smart and know that "green" energy is not reliable or affordable over the long term contrary to what they say. Thank God that Coal keeps the lights on!