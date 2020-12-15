Letter: Thank you for your commitment to health and reducing the pandemic spread

As a physician and chair of the North Dakota Medical Association’s Physician Advisory Group (PAG), I extend a sincere thank you to the citizens of North Dakota on behalf of NDMA and the PAG team for choosing health. By supporting Governor Burgum and Interim State Health Officer Dirk Wilke’s pandemic health orders, you have contributed greatly to saving lives and reducing the COVID-19 spread.

As we navigate through the transition to a new normal, it brings us hope as health care workers to see community members join the fight to help beat this disease so that we may once again reclaim the life we knew. But for now, we need to hang tight and do what is best to protect our neighbors, families, and friends.

As North Dakota’s cases decline, we are confident that these strategies will continue to flatten the curve and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. This dramatically reduces the burden placed on frontline health care workers and their ability to provide excellent care for patients. The burden is real, as each day frontline workers willingly accept the risk of infection as they provide care for COVID-19 patients.