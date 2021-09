I read the letter by Jenna Vanhorne, (Sept. 13) with dismay, how could anyone be so misinformed?

Let me explain please, the bill passed by the Texas Republicans serves the people gives rights to persons (babies) and is most defiantly constitutional.

The only time abortion is not allowed (according to this Texas Law) is when a heartbeat can be heard. Jenna what is wrong with that? Abortion should never be allowed but this is a good start so we quit killing our children.