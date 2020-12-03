Letter: Terrible role models

I just finished reading the front-page article of the Dec. 1 edition of the Bismarck Tribune titled “Some lawmakers oppose legislative mask mandate.” I am sure my blood pressure instantly elevated several points.

Four legislators have come out in opposition to a proven public health practice for slowing the spread of Covid-19: Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck (who is also a medical doctor); Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton; Rep. Dan Ruby, R-Minot; and, Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson.

North Dakota is currently number one in the world for both the rate of Covid-19 cases and for the rate of Covid-19 deaths. What a sterling example these four “pro-freedom” characters are for our young people. As Walt Kelly once said: “We have met the enemy and it is us.”