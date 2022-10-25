Letter: Term limits aren't necessary for North Dakota

U.S. Term Limits, a Washington, D.C., based group with over $810,000 wants North Dakota to limit our voting rights to elect the state candidates each District chooses. They are working and advertising to impose their will and alternatives upon the future voters of ND with Measure 1 that will LIMIT our legislators to two terms. This amounts to only four 80-day sessions for any legislator and will definitely leave ND without any legislators with experience that we are entrusting our $18 billion budget to operate. We need experienced legislators in the Capitol!

I like the current set up that shows us legislators' voting record. I can contact them about any bill and express my opinion. I feel that ND voters have been doing a very acceptable job in electing and unseating legislators who deserve that action. There is normally a 25% turnover in the House and Senate in each election. Measure 1 will make that 50% every four years. That is NOT a plan that develops strong leaders, it's dictatorship.

In fact the leader of the ND Pro Term Limits group, Jared Hendrix, at our District 30 gathering to discuss this matter said “I’m a Virginian and I moved to ND because it is a exceptional state and offers a great place to live and raise a family." After hearing his statement it made me think, why does he feel that a constitutional amendment limiting our legislators' terms will improve what we voters have done for the entire history of ND?

I say vote no on Measure 1. ND voters can vote our state legislators in or out as we see fit.

P.S. Measure 1 does not cover any of our federal officials only ND officials.

Robert Gregoire, Bismarck