Letter: Tenure bill lacks accountability for university presidents

Mike Lefor introduced a bill into the North Dakota legislature, claiming to address the need to accelerate workforce development. Unfortunately, the bill fails to specify how workforce development is going to be improved. In fact the bill seeks to place the total power for a tenured faculty person’s employment in the hands of the university president without any recourse or due process.

A limitation of the bill is the lack of understanding of the purpose of tenure. Tenure’s purpose is to promote the free expression of ideas and to better serve the interest of the institution. The implementation of this bill would severely limit the ability of tenured faculty to engage in robust debates about educational policy and practices and allow university presidents unfettered authority to remove a faculty member for disagreeing with them.

Tenured professors can already be fired from their positions for “just cause”. The university must in writing detail the reasons for this dismissal. The fired faculty can then seek an appeal before the Standing Committee on Faculty Rights (SCOFR) of their institution. The SCOFR is comprised of five full professors elected by their peers. The committee hears the case and makes a recommendation to the president, whose decision is final.

if Representative Lefor had done his homework, he might have noticed that the president can fire tenured faculty after they have been afforded due process. Therefore, we are left to wonder why Representative Lefor wants to completely remove accountability from university presidents. Surely Representative Lefor does not want to allow autocratic presidents on campuses in the North Dakota University System.

We urge strong opposition to this bill from all higher education stakeholders. Support for this bill will enable university presidents to avoid any accountability for potential arbitrary and capricious employment decisions they might make.

Thomas Petros, Grand Forks