Letter: Ten Commandments in school appreciated

Thank you to our ND Legislature and Governor Burgum for pursuing and promoting Senate Bill 2308. The appropriate liberty to display the historically influential Ten Commandments dating from 1490 BC, and classroom privilege to recite the pledge of allegiance (1954) is happily back in our state. I cherish an old plaque of the Ten Commandments in my possession retrieved from an old country school! Again let it be known many North Dakota citizens appreciate this accomplishment; much work was required in this 67th session. Thank you for laboring for our state.