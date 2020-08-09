Letter: Temporary increase to SNAP benefits needed

In the 30 years I’ve been at the Great Plains Food Bank, I have dealt with many crises and disasters, but I can honestly say this pandemic is like nothing I’ve experienced before. Since COVID-19 hit our region in mid-March, we like so many of you are finding innovative and new ways to fulfill our mission.
First, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to our staff, volunteers, food and financial donors for continuing to support our mission of ending hunger. When we needed you the most, you stepped up. On behalf of the over 102,000 people we serve each year, thank you.
We often say that ending hunger is a shared responsibility and that is especially true during times of crisis. Since March, we have seen a more than 40% increase in clientele at food pantries and mobile food distributions across North Dakota and Clay County, Minn. Many people are seeking food assistance for the first time in their lives due to issues related to the pandemic. People have had their hours cut or positions eliminated. Children have been learning at home and don’t have regular access to school lunches and breakfasts that they have relied on.
As Congress looks to pass the next COVID-19 stimulus package, we encourage them to support food-insecure families with a temporary boost to SNAP benefits. As families struggle to pay their bills, we want to provide them the security of not having to worry about where their next meal will come from. A temporary increase in SNAP benefits by 15% and raising the monthly minimum benefit from $16 to $30 will help provide stability for thousands of families in our communities.
Without the relief enacted by the federal government so far, things could be much worse. We hope they continue to offer support and benefits for those most impacted by these unprecedented times. While we have significantly expanded our services and programs since the onset of the pandemic, we can’t do it alone. We need a strong federal commitment and enhancements to SNAP in order to meet the growing need.
We don’t know what a new normal will be for our state and communities, but we do know that families, children and seniors experiencing hunger should never be accepted as normal. We hope Congress and the North Dakota and Minnesota delegation stand beside us to end hunger.
Steve Sellent
CEO, Great Plains Food Bank
