Letter: Temporary increase to SNAP benefits needed

In the 30 years I’ve been at the Great Plains Food Bank, I have dealt with many crises and disasters, but I can honestly say this pandemic is like nothing I’ve experienced before. Since COVID-19 hit our region in mid-March, we like so many of you are finding innovative and new ways to fulfill our mission.

First, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to our staff, volunteers, food and financial donors for continuing to support our mission of ending hunger. When we needed you the most, you stepped up. On behalf of the over 102,000 people we serve each year, thank you.

We often say that ending hunger is a shared responsibility and that is especially true during times of crisis. Since March, we have seen a more than 40% increase in clientele at food pantries and mobile food distributions across North Dakota and Clay County, Minn. Many people are seeking food assistance for the first time in their lives due to issues related to the pandemic. People have had their hours cut or positions eliminated. Children have been learning at home and don’t have regular access to school lunches and breakfasts that they have relied on.