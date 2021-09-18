Letter: Telling a lie has never been right

Lies, there are so many lies these days; how come? Just think. If that were not the case, TV news networks could bring to the public interesting, informative subjects in place of time slots untangling another false narrative and deliberate lies.

Telling a lie has never been the right thing to do. Where are the mothers who warn their child with a bar of soap should another lie be told?

Recently a TV pastor expressed gratitude for his mother who scrubbed his mouth with a bar of soap. His response? He stated he never again was tempted to lie. More important to say here is to consider the biblical consequence of a lifestyle of repeated lying. Become that mother for leading that child to strong moral guidance. It could be a guiding light in his or her success in life.

Betty Naaden, Bismarck

