Letter: Tell lawmakers to cut property taxes

I want to give a big shout out and a big thank you to all my fellow farmers and ranchers. It's been a real challenging year. We've been through droughts before, but I've never seen one this devastating. We're all in the same boat. We'll pull through, hopefully next year will be better. I've heard different proposals from the governor and Legislature about cutting income taxes. That's a fair tax everybody pays. South Dakota doesn't have income taxes, but they also pay anywhere from $20 to $50 an acre in property taxes. Sure, most of us farmers and ranchers are millionaires on paper but the land can only produce so much. We can't be taxed 10 times more than what it can produce. Property tax is what needs attention. If we can spend $100 million on a library, we can spend a little on all the counties, especially the less populated ones, to help fix roads and replace dilapidated bridges. Property tax increases aren't always the answer. We have $10 billion in the Legacy Fund and $5 billion in the school trust fund. (That's the money collected from sections 16 & 36.) 75% of property taxes goes to the school district. Roughly $1 billion would take care of all the school bond referendums resulting in real property tax relief. I want to thank Representative Rick Becker for trying to get this passed, but he needs more help. Call your senators and representatives! Tell them to jump on the bandwagon and support real property tax relief! We need property taxes abolished!