My first experience with television occurred in 1956 when my parents bought our first TV. The very first image I remember seeing was The Lone Ranger sitting on his horse and waving his white hat over his head.

Over those nearly 70 years, I have accumulated a wealth of historical memories that I witnessed on TV: the first Catholic president’s inauguration in 1961; the Cuban missile crisis in 1962; the assassination of JFK in 1963; the summer of 1968; landing of men for the first time on the moon in 1969; the Watergate Hearings in 1973; Nixon’s impeachment hearing in 1974; the events of 9/11/2001; the first Black president’s inauguration in 2009; Trump’s two impeachment hearings (2019 and 2021); the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on our nation’s Capitol.

It is imperative that Americans have the ability to watch history in the making. A former president’s involvement in four criminal trials is historic.

I realize that federal rules, adopted in 1946, don’t permit cameras, with few exceptions, in federal court rooms. But we live in a digital age. We need to see things to believe.

A transcript of proceedings cannot convey emotion. Transcripts can be re-interpreted depending on your side of the political fence.

Live broadcasting the trials would make it more difficult to distort and misrepresent what we actually see.

I realize our country is split: Democrats want the public trials while Republicans feel Trump has done nothing wrong.

I will close with the last two sentences in George Orwell’s book 1984 currently banned in some areas: “The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”

Henry Lebak, Bismarck