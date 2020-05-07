Letter: Teachers show 'unyielding commitment' to students

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This week, May 4-8, is Teacher Appreciation Week in North Dakota and across the United States. Now, more than ever, the public at large is cognizant of the incredibly vital work that our teachers do every day. Our outstanding teachers have always had an unyielding commitment to educate every child that walks, runs, rolls or is carried through our schoolhouse doors. In this age of COVID-19, they are equally committed to do the same for our children learning from home.

From the moment schools were closed to children, teachers, working with their administration, rose to the challenge of creating a high-quality distance learning protocol so that learning could continue. Many teachers were forced out of their comfort zones, but they did not mind because their singular focus was on doing what was right for their students. They have shown brilliantly their creativity, their compassion and their love for their students. Throughout this period, teachers have made it a point to over-communicate with their students because they know that education is predicated on relationships. This separation has been hard for students and teachers alike.