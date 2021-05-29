Letter: Teachers should stick to teaching the basics

To all the teachers, and all who want to be teachers who are reading this. Here are a few things you need to ask yourself: Why do I want to be a teacher?

Am I helping to educate our youth, or am I de-educating our youth into this evil critical Race theory teaching?

We send our children to school to learn how to read, write, arithmetic, learn about history, geography and yes, real science, and last but not least, our great country.

If these are the things that you are teaching or want to teach our children, then great you are a teacher! If not, you better look inside yourselves and see if you have sold out to the teachers union and all this evil, hate filled Critical Race Theory.

If you can look at yourself in the mirror and know you are teaching our kids the basics and have some integrity and courage to stand up for our youth, then you are a teacher.

If you are selling out yourself, your profession, your family, your GOD, and your great country, then I suggest you get another job because our youth do not need you or want you!

You can sell yourself, your family and your legacy down the tubes, but you are not going to take our families, our youth, our respect, and our patriotism for our great country with you.